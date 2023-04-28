El Rey supermarkets celebrate 45 years in Milwaukee

Sarah McGrew will be reporting on the anniversary on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m. on Friday.

MILWAUKEE — One of Milwaukee's most famous supermarkets, El Rey, is celebrating 45 years.

The anniversary is technically on May 13, 2023. On that date, they will be celebrating at their four locations with:

Live radio remotes starting at 10 a.m.

Live mariachi from 12-3 p.m.

Cake cutting at 1 p.m.

A piñata break for children 10 and under at 3 p.m.

Prize giveaways from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.



Ernesto, the co-founder of El Rey, said in a statement that, “I could never have imagined this! It took a lot of determination and work. It is thanks to the clients that have supported us since the beginning and that continue with us that we are here today."

While today there are four El Rey locations in the Milwaukee area, it all started with one location, which opened in 1978. Organizers say since then, the stores have even hosted the likes of Hillary Clinton and the diplomat Caroline Kennedy.

El Rey also supplies local Mexican restaurants. Their products have even made it all the way to Germany, according to their announcement.

El Rey grocery stores are located:

El Rey Family Market 5200 W. Oklahoma Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53219

El Rey Foodmart 1320 West Burnham St. Milwaukee, WI 53204

El Rey Plaza 3524 West Burnham St. Milwaukee, WI 53215

Nuevo Mercado El Rey 916 South Cesar E. Chavez Dr Milwaukee, WI 53204



