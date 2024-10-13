Egg Harbor business is in its Halloween 'Era' this fall with Taylor Swift themed scarecrows

Be Beauty Fashion and Home Boutique in Egg Harbor is getting in the fall spirit this October with a beautiful display of Taylor Swift themed scarecrows.

Scarecrows dressed in iconic Taylor Swift outfits from every one of her 'eras' from Evermore to 1989.

Be Beauty Fashion & Home Boutique

The Eras Tour (Scarecrows Version) is just one of the many Egg Harbor pumpkin patch displays as a part of a competition for best display.

Be Beauty Fashion & Home Boutique

Check out theirFacebookfor more pictures and information on store hours.

