Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Egg Harbor business is in its Halloween 'Era' this fall with Taylor Swift themed scarecrows

Taylor Swift Door County Fall Display 1.jpg
Be Beauty Fashion &amp; Home Boutique
Taylor Swift Door County Fall Display 1.jpg
Posted

Be Beauty Fashion and Home Boutique in Egg Harbor is getting in the fall spirit this October with a beautiful display of Taylor Swift themed scarecrows.

Scarecrows dressed in iconic Taylor Swift outfits from every one of her 'eras' from Evermore to 1989.

Taylor Swift Door County Fall Display 4.jpg

The Eras Tour (Scarecrows Version) is just one of the many Egg Harbor pumpkin patch displays as a part of a competition for best display.

Taylor Swift Door County Fall Display 6.jpg

Check out theirFacebookfor more pictures and information on store hours.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo