Egg & Flour Pasta Bar closes at Crossroads Collective; Bay View restaurant remains

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar is closing at Crossroads Collective on May 4. The celebrity chef-owner says he will focus on a Bay View restaurant instead.

That's according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Milwaukee chef Adam Pawlak started the space at the food hall back in May of 2019.

Since then, the chef has opened a restaurant in the Bay View neighborhood. (He also opened a location in Wauwatosa, but that closed earlier this year, as did a micro pizzeria at the food hall).

Pawlak will keep the Bay View restaurant going while he closes the Crossroads Collective location. To the BizJournal, he called it consolidating their operations.

Bay View native goes from dishwasher to restaurant owner, now he is ready to open a new location

The chief said he will bring food hall staff to the restaurant. He also wants to offer more specialty pastas and host more events.

The Bay View location is at 2273 S. Howell Ave.

The changes mark a new direction in food offerings at the Crossroads Collective, the BizJournal notes.

Atwood Hwy BBQ replaced HotWax; Brew’d Burger Shop and Nute’s Café opened earlier this month. The Counter Day Bar opened earlier this year.

Crossroads Collective is also dedicating a stall for pop-up vendors. Crossroads Collective said it hopes to replace Egg & Flour’s space with an 'Italian concept.'

Today's Talker: Local celebrity chef wins Food Network show

By Julia Marshall, Mar 01, 2023

Today's Talker: Local celebrity chef wins Super Chef Grudge Match on Food Network

Chef Adam Pawlak, the owner and chef at Egg and Flour in Milwaukee, is making headlines once again after he appeared on a new show called "Super Chef Grudge Match."

The show aired Tuesday night on Food Network, and Pawlak had a whole host of support back here in Milwaukee. And it's a good thing he did because Pawlak is bringing home bragging rights!

Pawlak won the competition, beating out Chef Declan Horgan.

Check out some of these pictures from Egg and Flour's watch party in Bay View as Adam was announced the winner.

Pawlak is a known chef across Milwaukee. He has hosted several cooking classes at the Milwaukee Public Market and even competed on Hell's Kitchen.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip