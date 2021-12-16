EF2 tornado confirmed in western Wisconsin, NWS says

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed a tornado did occur in Clark County in western Wisconsin overnight.

The NWS said an EF2 tornado occurred north of Neillsville, Wis. The service said a EF0 tornado also occurred in Winona County on the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, and an EF2 tornado in Floyd County in northeastern Iowa. The NWS did not use touch down or landed to describe the event.

The NWS said complete results of their survey of the storms will be released later Thursday or on Friday.

Extremely strong winds pushed through much of Wisconsin overnight, leading to wreckage thrown across neighborhoods, downed trees and power outages. Thousands of We Energies customers went - and still do - go without power in southeast Wisconsin.

Stanley in western Wisconsin was likely the hardest hit area in our state, with video and photos from the area showing buildings knocked down and vehicles tossed across streets.

Stanley is in the area where the NWS confirmed the EF2 tornado.

