Eduardo Galvan offered job of MPS Interim Superintendent, Board says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has extended an offer to Eduardo Galvan to be the district's new Interim Superintendent, the group announced in a statement Friday.

Galvan's appointment is expected to be formally made at a future board meeting.

Galvan had been serving as Acting Superintendentafter the resignation of former Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith Posley.

“We are confident in the leadership Mr. Galvan brings to MPS and to this role,” said Milwaukee Board of Directors President Marva Herndon. “Additionally, this step moves the district closer to having an interim superintendent in place before the beginning of the school year, which is critical to our goal of serving the students and families of MPS in the best way possible.”

Galvan was one of three final candidates that had been interviewed for the role.

"The Board intends to engage a firm to lead a robust national search for a permanent superintendent. The district plans to seek input from the community and other MPS stakeholders," the Board's statement said.

