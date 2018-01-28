Edgerton, Wisconsin man suspected of driving drunk for 7th time

6:15 PM, Jan 27, 2018
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- A 52-year-old Edgerton man has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk for a seventh time.

Rock County Sheriff's officials say deputies received a report at 10:18 p.m. Friday about a single-vehicle crash in the town of Fulton. The report says someone drove into a ditch and struck several trees.

Authorities say the driver, who was not injured, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

