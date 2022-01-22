Watch
Ed Lemberger drops new Green Bay Packers song ahead of Saturday's game

YouTube/Ed Lemberger
Eddy J Lemberger
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jan 21, 2022
Lil Wayne gave us "Green & Yellow" and now, Eddy J. Lemberger has blessed us with "This World Of Green And Gold."

Eddy J. Lemberger, also known as "Eddy J" is a Milwaukee area musician popular for his hits "I Love My Green Bay Packers" and "Aaron Rodgers Rock & Roll." He also roots for the Milwaukee Bucks with tunes "Got Bucks Lust" and the Milwaukee Brewers with "We Rule This Diamond."

Eddy J. dropped "This World Of Green And Gold" ahead of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We gave birth to the Super Bowl, we won their first," Eddy J. sings. "We're the bedrock of this football universe!"

Eddy J. vocals are backed by rhythmic guitars and hypnotic space visuals while he sings, "Our Green Bay cosmos has no limit!"

Now with a funky tune behind them, we can only hope this banger can help cruise the Packers through the playoffs and beyond! Watch for yourself by clicking here.

