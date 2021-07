MILWAUKEE — Eastbound lanes on I-94 at North Hawley Road are closed Friday evening as the sheriff's office investigates a report of gunshots being fired.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says eastbound traffic is being diverted off onto Hawley Road at that point on the freeway. The freeway on-ramp from Mitchell Boulevard is also closed at this time, the office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

