Easter Brunch at The Pfister

Built in 1893, the lavish hotel was billed the &quot;Grand Hotel of the West&quot; because it featured fireproofing, electricity throughout and individual thermostats in each room. The Pfister has seen major renovations throughout the years without losing its original charm and elegance.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 10:04:57-04

If you are looking to celebrate this Easter with some good food, The Pfister is offering brunch! Today March 31, from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm you can make memories with loved ones and enjoy some excellent food.

Brunch will be held in the newly renovated Grand Ballroom. There will even be a special appearance from the Easter Bunny himself!

The menu features a selection of salads, iconic brunch entrees, a carving station, and a dessert display.

