Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

East Troy man wins $1 million in Wisconsin lottery scratch game

items.[0].image.alt
Wisconsin Lottery
An East Troy man won $1 million from a Wisconsin Lottery scratch game.
Wisconsin Lottery Winner East Troy
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 11:06:35-05

EAST TROY — An East Troy man is $1 million richer after he won a Wisconsin Lottery scratch game.

The Marvelous Millions ticket was purchased in Eagle at the Cornerstone Filling Station. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, Marvelous Millions debuted in November of 2021 and has three top prizes of $1 million.

East Troy's Kenneth Spaight won the first.

The Cornerstone owner that Spaight bought his ticket from said the Marvelous Millions tickets and other lottery tickets are popular items at her store, and in her family.

"My husband loves the Marvelous Millions game. This is fantastic for the winner. We sell a lot of Lottery games. It's very exciting to sell a million-dollar ticket," the owner said.

The store will receive $20,000 for the ticket.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing