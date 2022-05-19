East Side Improvement District releases Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup

MILWAUKEE — The East Side Business Improvement District (ESBID) has released the full lineup for its Summer Soulstice Music Festival.

The festival kicks off on June 18, and this year, organizers wanted to bring a diverse mix of musical talent to the festival. It appears they have achieved that goal.

According to a news release from ESBID, the headliners for this year's festival are Dramatic Lovers, Immortal Girlfriend, Klassik, and NilexNile.

Performers at the Kenilworth Stage will be:

Gold Steps

Glad Onion

You Win!!!

SLeepy Gaucho

Dramatic Lovers

Immortal Girlfriend

Klassik

Blackcat Allery Stage performers are:

DJ WhyB

Steve Marxx

Delilac

Greyhound

Asher Gray

Performers at the Ivanhoe Stage will be:

Stephen Hull Experience

Ben Mulwana

Cozy Danger

Horace reene

Tigera

Brown's Crew

NilexNile

"Our goal was to develop a lineup of diverse, exciting artists and performers that would breathe life back into the live music festival experience that we have been missing the last few years,” said Jayk Burczyk, Talent & Booking Curator for the festival. “This year’s Soulstice will provide an opportunity for concert-goers to see some of the best entertainers the Greater Milwaukee Area has to offer.”

The festival is FREE to the public and offers great music along with food, arts and crafts, and other activities. More information will be released about the festival in the coming weeks, ESBID said in its news release.

To follow along with those announcements, check out their website.

