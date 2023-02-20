Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Summerfest on June 30

MILWAUKEE — Earth, Wind & Fire is set to perform at Summerfest on Friday, June 30.

The band will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite. This marks the second of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Summerfest's website or in person at the Summerfest Box Office. Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance.

The BMO Pavilion will offer seating options for all headlining performances, including the choice of reserved seats or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Earth, Wind & Fire was founded by Maurice White in 1969. The band's genres span from jazz, R&B, soul, funk, disco, pop, Latin, and Afro-pop. They've released 28 albums and have scored eight number-one hits and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Earth, Wind & Fire, who have won nine GRAMMY Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

