Earnell Lucas wins Democratic primary for Milwaukee County Sheriff

Fair
HI: 88°
LO: 71°
Earnell Lucas defeated incumbent and Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt to earn the Democratic nomination for Milwaukee County sheriff.
In the race for Milwaukee County Sheriff, Earnell Lucas easily defeated Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt.
Lucas is the Major League Baseball’s Chief Liaison of Security & Investigations for the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.
Schmidt was appointed sheriff after ex-Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke resigned.
Lucas will still have to win in the general election against a potential Republican challenger. No one ran in the primary for the job.