Earnell Lucas has big plans for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department

MILWAUKEE - Earnell Lucas has had little sleep in the last 12 hours. Tuesday night he won in an overwhelming victory to become Milwaukee county's next sheriff.

"The work begins this morning. I told people not to call me before noon but no one was listening to me," said sheriff-elect Earnell Lucas.

Sitting in his dining room Lucas recalls the flood of emotions he felt once the race was called in his favor.

"I'm satisfied I am gratified and humbled by the opportunity," Lucas said.

Lucas is no stranger to public service. He knows there is still much to do before he officially takes office.

"We are going to put together a comprehensive plan...that is one thing I have said through the campaign we need a strategy to work with the 19 municipalities, with the businesses and the residents to keep our parks and our freeway systems safe," he said.

Lucas is quick to remind residents the reason he sought to take on then-Sheriff David Clarke.

"Leadership from the top was certainly lacking in the sheriff's office. You had a sheriff focused on his own headlines and exploits than the organization," he said.

Now that the campaign is over Lucas is looking toward the future.

He vows leadership by example will be a major difference residents will notice once he takes over.