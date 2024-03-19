Early voting starts Tuesday in Milwaukee for April 2nd spring election

Early voting starts Tuesday in Milwaukee for the April 2nd spring election.

The Presidential primary is essentially irrelevant — both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have already secured enough delegates for the Republican and Democratic nominations, respectively.

There are still several important referendums, mayoral races and other local elections on the ballot.

To find out what's on your ballot, where you can vote, how to register to vote, or how to request an absentee ballot, click here.

