Earl D. Lawhorn: Man fatally shot by Milwaukee police officers identified

After a reckless driving suspect refused to drop his firearm, two Milwaukee police officers opened fire, hitting him, police say, and the man later died at a local hospital.
Earl D. Lawhorn
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 27, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The man fatally shot by Milwaukee police officers Thursday night after police say he refused to drop his gun has been identified by family as Earl D. Lawhorn.

Milwaukee Police Inspector Willie Murphy said during a late-night press conference that around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police attempted to pull over Lawhorn for reckless driving on N. 39th Street and W. North Avenue.

Police say he didn't pull over and a police pursuit began. The vehicle pursuit ended when Lawhorn crashed on 41st Street near Sherman Park and began running. Police pursued, Murphy said.

Officers said Lawhorn was armed with a handgun. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon multiple times, but they say he refused.

Two officers then opened fire and hit him, Murphy said. Lawhorn suffered life-threatening injuries and later passed away at a hospital, according to MPD.

The officers who opened fire were identified by police as a 31-year-old officer with three years of experience on the force, and a 29-year-old officer with four years of experience on the force.

The Waukesha Police Department is now investigating as is protocol for an officer-involved shooting. The two officers are on administrative leave, as is also protocol.

Inspector Murphy said at this time they do not know if Lawhorn pointed the gun at the officers or if he had opened fire during the incident. The firearm Lawhorn had was recovered, he said.

