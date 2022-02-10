EAGLES to perform at Fiserv Forum March 30

MILWAUKEE — The EAGLES are coming to Fiserv Forum in March, the arena announced Thursday morning.

The show is a part of the EAGLES "Hotel California" tour and is scheduled for March 30 at 8 p.m.

The show consists of the Hotel California album performed live in its entirety accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After that, the band will perform their greatest hits.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

According to Fiserv Forum, Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history.

After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY® Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip