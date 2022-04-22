EAA looking to hire hundreds to work EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this July

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hosting a walk-in hiring event for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 jobs beginning on April 30.

EAA is looking to hire individuals for 700 temporary positions in various areas.

EAA AirVenture will be held July 25-31. EAA says these temporary positions are "excellent opportunities for many people, including students or retirees, who are seeking a temporary position that does not require a full summer commitment."

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, auto parking, camper registration, facilities staff, and bartender.

If you are interested in applying: retail applicants must be at least 14 years old, security at least 16 years old, and 18 years old for all other positions.

EAA is encouraging those interested to apply online before the hiring events. Individuals will have the opportunity to interview on-site.

The dates and times for the hiring events:



Saturday, April 30: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, May 12, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28, 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 30, walk-in interviews 10 a.m-2 p.m.

To apply, click HERE. There are two parts to the application: creating an account and completing an application. Detailed instructions about applying are also provided at that website. In addition, applications may be completed at the kiosk in the EAA Aviation Museum lobby. After submitting an application, individuals will receive a confirmation email.

If applicants are unable to attend the dates listed, email hr@eaa.org to schedule a separate interview time. All interviews will be held at the EAA Aviation Museum, 3000 Poberezny Road in Oshkosh.

