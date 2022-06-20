EAA AirVenture Oshkosh releases 2022 schedule

OSHKOSH, Wis. — EAA AirVenture Oshkosh released their schedule for the 2022 show, set to begin July 25 and conclude July 31.

The following events are subject to change, and the full schedule can be seen on their website here.

The current scheduled highlights are:

Monday, July 25 – Van’s 50th Anniversary/AF Special Operations Command Day: Van’s 50th Anniversary (50 various RV’s); War Bird Arrival show

Tuesday, July 26 – Innovations/Air Education and Training Command Day: Innovations – Gamebird 1; Innovations Airbus (Perlan II); Innovations – Lift Aircraft (Hexa)

Wednesday, July 27 – WomenVenture/Air Combat Command Day: Patty Wagstaff (Extra 300LX); Vicky Benzing (Stearman); Jessy Panzer (Pitts); Flight of the Cats (various cats)

Thursday, July 28 – Air Mobility Command/Young Eagles Day: Young Eagles flight celebration; USAF C-17 Demo Team (C-17); USAF Heritage Flight (F-35A, P-51)

Friday, July 29 – Salute to Veterans Day/AF Global Strike Command: Flight of the Cats (various cats); USN E-2D Hawkeye Demo Team (E-2D Hawkeye); Doc (B-29); American Airlines/Old Glory Honor Flight Arrival (A321 Flagship Valor )

) Saturday, July 30 – USAF 75th Anniversary: USAF C-17 Demo Team (C-17); USAF Heritage Flight (F-35A, P-51)

Sunday, July 31 – The Big Finish: USAF C-17 Demo Team (C-17); USN E-2D Hawkeye Demo Team (E-2D Hawkeye); USMC MV-22 Demo Team (MV-22 Osprey); USAF Heritage Flight (F-35A, P-51); USN Legacy Flight (F-35C, EA-18G, Corsair)

