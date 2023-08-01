EAA AirVenture Oshkosh release numbers for 2023 show

OSHKOSH, Wis. — EAA AirVenture Oshkosh officials say their attendance came in at 677,000 during the air show July 24–30, 2023.

According to a news release, 3,365 showplanes attended the show, including 1,497 registered in vintage aircraft parking, 1,067 homebuilt aircraft, 380 warbirds, 194 ultralights, 134 seaplanes and amphibians, 52 aerobatic aircraft, and 41 rotorcraft.

More than 13,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for about 40,000 visitors. More than 5,500 volunteers contributed more than 250,000 hours. There were also 848 commercial exhibitors during the air show.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh officials said the economic impact of the air show is estimated to be about $170 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region (Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Brown). Those numbers are based on a 2017 UW-Oshkosh economic impact study.

EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton said in a statement: “There was so much going on during the week that encompassed the entire world of flight, from the presence of the U.S. Air Force Training Command and NASA, to magnificent aircraft restorations and exciting new flying technology. Oshkosh was again the place that brought the aviation world together.”

EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH 2023 FACTS AND FIGURES FOR A RECORD-SETTING YEAR



Comment from EAA CEO and Chairman Jack Pelton:



A record total (previous mark: 650,000 in 2022).



“We had record-setting totals of campers, exhibitors, volunteers, and more. It was also a challenging year at times with weather, logistics, and other factors, which makes me even more proud of the efforts by our volunteers and staff to organize an outstanding event.” Total aircraft: More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 21,883 aircraft operations in the 11-day period from July 20-30, which is an average of approximately 148 takeoffs/landings per hour when the airport is open.



Total showplanes: 3,365 including: A record 1,497 registered in vintage aircraft parking, plus 1,067 homebuilt aircraft, 380 warbirds (up 3 percent from ’22), 194 ultralights, 134 seaplanes and amphibians, 52 aerobatic aircraft, and 41 rotorcraft.



Camping: More than 13,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors.



Volunteers: More than 5,500 contributing in excess of 250,000 hours.



Commercial exhibitors: 848 (record number).



Forums, Workshops, and Presentations: More than 1,400 sessions hosted throughout the week.



Social Media, Internet and Mobile: More than 18.3 million people were reached by EAA’s social media channels during AirVenture (up 78 percent over 2022), with engagement of 1.9 million; More than 189,000 hours of viewing EAA video clips online also occurred during the event (more than double the 2022 total).



International guests: International visitors returned in a big way in 2023, with 2,372 attendees registering the International Visitors Tent from a record-tying 93 countries outside the U.S. Adding a significant number of international visitors who do not register at the tent when they arrive, the actual total is much higher.



The Gathering shines: The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event to support its aviation education programs attracted more than 1,000 people and raised more than $2 million dollars that will be focused on EAA’s mission of growing participation in aviation.



Media: 863 media representatives on-site, from six continents.



Economic impact*: $170 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region (Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet, and Brown). * - based on 2017 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh economic impact study



What’s ahead for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 (July 22-28, 2024)? Comment from Pelton:



“We’ll start planning for EAA AirVenture 2024 a little later in August, but we are already looking at a number of big activities, including the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Plenty of ideas have also been forwarded to us from EAA members and others that will be part of the planning for 2024.”



Information updates posted at www.eaa.org/airventure [eaa.org]



