EAA AirVenture Oshkosh closing most operations early today due to significant storm threat

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — EAA AirVenture Oshkosh has announced it will close most operations for the day at 5 p.m. due to the threat of a significant storm.

EAA says the afternoon air show will end at 5 p.m. today. There is no evening programming tonight, including the night air show, Theater in the Woods, and Fly-In Theater.

Transportation systems will continue to operate as long as weather conditions allow. Exhibit buildings, restaurants, and other services will close at 5 p.m.

EAA says the airport will reopen for departures at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. or as long as practical. Pilots who have aircraft remaining at Wittman Regional Airport are reminded to check their tie-downs so they are secure.