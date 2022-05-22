Dwyane Wade and Willem Dafoe speak to new graduates in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The 2022 graduates from Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee weren't the only stars out on Sunday.

NBA legend and Marquette alum Dwyane Wade spoke at Marquette University's commencement ceremony at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

More than 3,200 graduates were recognized.

Wade motivated the graduates to build on their discoveries and experiences to find a place where they could grow in the future.

Meanwhile across town at the UWM Panther Arena, award-winning actor and UWM alum Willem Dafoe was the featured speaker at the university's commencement.

More than 3,500 degrees were awarded there.

Defoe's advice for the new graduates was to be objective when looking at their own success.

Congratulations to all the graduates!

