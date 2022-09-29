Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mana Mobile truck to visit Milwaukee on Friday

The Mana Mobile truck is travelling across the United States offering some of The Rock's "cheat meals" to promote Teremana Tequila.
Dwayne Johnson
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dwayne Johnson arrives at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dwayne Johnson
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 12:53:52-04

MILWAUKEE — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile truck is stopping in Milwaukee on Friday for part of its "Great American Road Trip," according to our partners at On Milwaukee.

The Mana Mobile truck is traveling across the United States offering some of The Rock's "cheat meals" to promote Teremana Tequila, The Rock's tequila brand.

Mana Mobile is inspired by The Rock's famous quote "Mana. Gratitude. Tequila."

The truck will be at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St., for free brioche french toast and tacos between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You can track where the Mana Mobile truck is on the Teremana website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need