Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson takes on a new look for his latest movie

In Today's Talker — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is transforming himself for a new movie.

We're getting our first look at "The Rock" in his role as a mixed martial arts fighter, Mark Kerr, in The Smashing Machine. He posted a picture on his Instagram page.

Fans reacting to his new look were blown away. Many say the wrestling superstar turned actor looks unrecognizable.

Earlier this year, "The Rock" told Variety that he wants to take on different roles that challenge him in new ways.

