Dueling piano bar 'Howl at the Moon' will find a new home in Milwaukee

Justin McCray
Posted at 5:32 AM, Dec 03, 2021
MILWAUKEE — A popular destination for parties and events is coming to Milwaukee.

Howl at the Moon is a dueling piano bar known for shows packed with hit songs and crowd requests. Leaders with the company says the new location will feature signature cocktails and customizeable party spaces.

The newest venue is slated to open on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the winter of 2022.

Howl at the Moon says they will kick things off with a grand-opening blow out, complete with specials on cocktails, drink buckets, and beer.

A specific date has not yet been set.

