Dua Lipa to play Fiserv Forum in February

John Locher/AP
Dua Lipa performs on the first night of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jan 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Pop star Dua Lipa is set to play Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23 during her Future Nostalgia Tour, organizers said Tuesday.

It's one of 30 stops during the tour across North America, including Dua’s first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Fiserv said in a statement.

It will also be Dua's first time performing songs from Future Nostalgia, her second studio album. She previously performed music from the album during her live stream "extravaganza" called Studio 2054, which garnered 5 million viewers, Fiserv said.

Tickets for the Milwaukee show go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. central time. Click here for more information.

