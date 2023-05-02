Drunk driver plows into Subway restaurant in Racine County

WATERFORD, Wis. — A drunk driver slammed into a Subway restaurant in the Town of Waterford on Tuesday.

According to the Town of Waterford Police Department, a 75-year-old Waterford man crashed his Yukon through the front entrance of the restaurant, located at 818 Fox Lane, around 10:45 a.m.

Witnesses say the man put his SUV in reverse and backed out of the store, striking the curb on the opposite side of the parking lot. The driver then put the SUV back in drive and plowed the vehicle inside the store again.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Officers helped the driver out of the vehicle. The man claimed he stepped on his brakes, but they didn't work.

Police say when asked, the driver admitted to officers he drank alcohol prior to the crash.

The man was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and a legal blood draw. He was cited for operating while intoxicated first offense and reckless driving.

