Drunk driver arrested after hitting 129 mph on I-41 Saturday

TOWN OF ADDISON, Wis. — A 25-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested for excessive speeding and drunk driving, after driving 129 miles per hour south on I-41.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) first saw the man speeding near the I-41 and US 45 split near Fond du Lac headed on the interstate.

A second officer clocked the car traveling at 129 MPH on a radar reading and pulled the driver over near County Highway D.

He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) and excessive speeding, along with other traffic citations.

WCSO reminds drivers that drunk driving is dangerous and puts everyone at risk.

"We are thankful that our deputies were able to stop this driver before a tragedy occurred," Washington County Sheriff Martin Schuletis said.

