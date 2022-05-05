Watch
Drug deal leads to police chase, crash on Marquette's campus

Posted at 7:54 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 08:54:15-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a drug deal led to a police chase on Marquette's campus early Thursday morning.

The incident began around 1:25 a.m. when officers witnessed a vehicle drug deal. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver drove off and led police on a chase.

That chase came to an end in the 800 block of N. 16th Street when the suspect crashed into another vehicle. MPD said the suspect then ran off on foot before being arrested.

Officials said they recovered drugs and a firearm on the scene.

