Drop Off or Dial food drive kicks off at TMJ4 station

MILWAUKEE — No one should go hungry during the holidays, and Hunger Task Force is trying to make sure everyone has something to eat. We've partnered up for our Home 4 the Holidays campaign, a chance for you to help make sure your neighbors have something on the table.

Today is our annual Drop Off or Dial food drive where you can call in to donate to the Hunger Task Force or drive up and drop off items at the TMJ4 station.

It runs from noon to 7 p.m. and the TMJ4 station is located at 720 E. Capitol Drive. If you'd like to like to call in a donation the number is (414) 967-5417.

You can also donate for the rest of the month at https://www.hungertaskforce.org/2022/11/30/h4th-2022/

