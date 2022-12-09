Drivers face snowy, slick road conditions across southeast Wisconsin

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Even though Christmas is still a few weeks away, parts of southeast Wisconsin look like a winter wonderland, as snow makes its way to the area.

“Yay, finally we're getting snow. Then, as I was driving more I was like, ‘oh, no, we're getting snow.’ So, I'm not a fan for it, but we live in Wisconsin, so it happens every year. Just have to get through it,” said driver Mariah Drobot.

Drobot works in hospice care in Brookfield. She commutes from Milwaukee every day, which she calls a hike on a normal day. But, when the weather gets bad, she says she always gets nervous.

Still, Mariah says she has a few ways to stay safe.

“I drive on the side that usually has the plow, that is plowed. Because on the freeway today, there was only one side that was plowed, not both sides. And so I'll do that. I'll take it slow and definitely go under the speed limit,” said Drobot.

The Waukesha County Department of Public Works echoes Mariah’s tips.

But, they say that if you do plan to drive near the plow, they recommend that you stay at least 200 feet away from it to give the drivers the room they need to get their work done.

