Driver speeds through red light, hits a school bus, and then flees, according to police

A driver sped through a red light and hit a school bus and another car in Milwaukee. According to police, the driver fled and no arrests have been made.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 17, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus.

After speeding through a red light, a car crashed into another car and a school bus Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The collision happened near N. 60th Street and W. Hampton Avenue around 7:00 a.m. The driver of the speeding car fled the scene after the crash.

A 43-year-old and 40-year-old in the other car were taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries, according to officials. Police said there were no other injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect who caused the crash.

