MILWAUKEE — A man was injured after crashing into a parked car and rolling down an embankment on Wednesday.

According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened near 27th and Kinnickinnic River Parkway around 1:45 p.m.

TMJ4 A man was injured after crashing into a parked car and rolling down an embankment on Wednesday.

Police say the driver, a 41-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. The driver of the parked vehicle was treated on the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip