Driver injured after 2 semi-trucks crash in Racine County

KANSASVILLE, Wis. — A driver was injured after two semi-trucks crashed in western Racine County on Tuesday.

According to Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, crews from several agencies responded to a crash involving two semis at the intersection of Durand Ave. and English Settlement around noon. Two semis with extensive damage were blocking the entire roadway.

A 36-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois semi-driver was injured and transported to the hospital. The driver of the other semi refused medical treatment.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

“Responding personnel from all agencies involved worked closely together to expediently remove wreckage and get the roadway cleared for travel”, said KFRD Battalion John Dahms, “It’s what we do”.

The scene was cleared by 1 p.m.

