Driver hits MCSO squad car on STH 175 at Wells during crash response

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad car was hit by another driver Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, this happened while the deputy was responding to a different crash, on the southbound lanes of STH 175 at Wells.

The office said a motorist struck the squad car. The driver of the striking vehicle suffered injuries and was brought to the hospital. The responding deputy was not injured.

The crash blocked several lanes for hours, leading to traffic delays.

