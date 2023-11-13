Watch Now
Driver flighted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with bus in Kenosha County

Posted at 3:44 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 16:44:26-05

SOMERS, Wis. — A driver was flighted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a bus in Kenosha County on Sunday.

According to Somers Professional Firefighters Local 4831, crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of I-94 southbound.

The lone occupant of the car was unresponsive and was removed from the vehicle prior to crew arrival. Officials say heavy damage to the vehicle indicated a high rate of speed.

Flight for Life was requested and the driver was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Thirteen patients from the bus that was struck were assessed by refused transport.

SOMERS.jpg

