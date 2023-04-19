Driver flighted to hospital, another injured after Mount Pleasant crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A driver was flighted to the hospital and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

Mount Pleasant police responded to the crash at the intersection of Washington Ave. and Oakes Road at 2:36 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Officers immediately began rendering aid. One of the drivers needed to be transferred to the hospital by Flight for Life. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The other driver was transported to the hospital and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was shut down for several hours while an investigation was conducted.

Police say at this time, the cause appears to be "operators' actions" but no impairment is suspected.

