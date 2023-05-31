Driver fleeing from Milwaukee police blows red light, crashes into 2 cars

MILWAUKEE — A driver fleeing from Milwaukee police blew a red light and crashed into two vehicles on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police attempted to stop a vehicle for no plates near 26th and Vine around 9:40 p.m. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver blew a red light and struck another driver near 35th and Lisbon.

The impact caused the suspect vehicle to also crash into a third vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested and transported to the hospital. A passenger in that car, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was also taken to the hospital.

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man in the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip