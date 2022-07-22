Driver faces 6th OWI charge after 2-vehicle crash in Racine County

NORWAY, Wis. — A man is facing his sixth OWI charge after crashing into another vehicle in the Town of Norway on Wednesday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), it happened around 11 p.m. on STH 36 and Wind Lake Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a truck on the shoulder of STH 36 and a Toyota Tacoma in the ditch, both damaged.

RCSO says the Tacoma was traveling westbound on Wind Lake and failed to stop at the stop sign at STH 36. The Tacoma then drove into the truck, ricocheted off of it, traveled eastbound over the median, and landed in the ditch.

The operator of the truck was a 45-year-old Milwaukee man and he was not injured. The driver of the Tacoma, a 46-year-old Eagle man, was found seriously injured and unconscious. RCSO says smoke began to spread from the engine compartment and he was removed from the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCSO said speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. The driver of the Tacoma had five prior convictions for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and deputies are submitting charges for his sixth OWI.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip