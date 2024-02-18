Driver extricated from car after crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was extricated from a vehicle after a car accident, near Milwaukee and Water, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

It happened around 11:08 a.m., on Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to MFD, the extricated person was then taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, how many vehicles were involved in the accident, and if anyone else was injured.

No other details are available at this time.

