Driver dies after rear-end collision leads to head-on crash in Kenosha County

RANDALL, Wisc. — A 43-year-old woman died after a three-vehicle crash in Kenosha County on Saturday.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Kenosha County deputies and fire and rescue personnel from Randall and Twin Lakes responded to the 12500 block of Fox River Road for a serious three-vehicle crash around 4:20 p.m.

Officials say a Chevy Sonic was in the northbound lanes stopped in traffic, waiting to make a left turn onto 125th Street, when her vehicle was struck from behind by a Jeep. The collision caused the Sonic to travel into the southbound lanes of Fox River Road and was struck head-on by a Chevy pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevy Sonic suffered serious injuries and later died at the hospital. She was identified as 43-year-old Abby L. Warchal of Twin Lakes.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, however, all the vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene, according to a news release.

Officials say alcohol or other substance abuse is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you are asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.

