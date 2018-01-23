Driver dies after crashing into Racine home

RACINE – The driver who crashed into a Racine home Monday night has died from his injuries.

According to Racine Police, the driver was involved in an argument with his girlfriend before the crash happened.

Racine Police say they were called just before 8 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Yout St. for a civil disturbance – between a boyfriend and girlfriend – and the boyfriend was reportedly breaking items inside the home.

When police arrived at the home, the boyfriend took off in his car at a high rate of speed. Racine Police say they attempted to follow the vehicle but could not catch up due to the high rate of speed.

Officers eventually discovered an electrical pole struck, stop sign and fire hydrant struck on Charles Street. Police say the boyfriend’s vehicle finally was stopped when it struck the home -- located at: 1316 Jones St.

He was severely injured and was transported to Froedtert Hosptial. He later died from his injuries. The occupants of the house were also injured.

Racine Police say they are continuing to investigate the accident scene and are not releasing any other information at this time.

