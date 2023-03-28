Driver dies after being rear-ended, colliding with semi in Washington County

A 61-year-old man is dead after a driver rear-ended his vehicle, causing his car to collide with a semi-truck in Washington County on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 33 and Alpine Drive around 1:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, two vehicles were eastbound on Highway 33 when one of the cars, occupied by a 61-year-old Addison man, slowed and came to a stop to make a left turn onto Alpine Drive.

The driver in the following vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended the stopped car. The 61-year-old driver went into oncoming traffic due to the collision and struck a semi-truck that was heading westbound on Highway 33.

The 61-year-old man was severely injured and flown to the hospital by Flight For Life. He later died at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The other two drivers were not injured.

Highway 33 was closed for nearly three hours due to the crash.

The sheriff's office says this is the third traffic death of 2023 in Washington County.

