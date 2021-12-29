Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver dead after crashing into guardrail on Interstate 43 in Sheboygan County

items.[0].image.alt
Thinkstock
Crash kills 2, injures 6 in South Dakota, officials say
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 17:03:41-05

HOLLAND, Wisc. — A driver is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Sheboygan County on Wednesday.

According to police, officials received several 911 calls about a crash on I43 northbound near DeWitt in Holland shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a northbound vehicle left the travel lanes and struck the guardrail face, officials say. The driver was found dead.

No other cars were involved and the incident was witnessed.

Northbound traffic on I43 was being diverted off at State Highway 32 in Cedar Grove. It reopened around 4 p.m.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Cedar Grove First Responders, Orange Cross Ambulance, and the Sheboygan County Highway Department responded to the incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale