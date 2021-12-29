Driver dead after crashing into guardrail on Interstate 43 in Sheboygan County

HOLLAND, Wisc. — A driver is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Sheboygan County on Wednesday.

According to police, officials received several 911 calls about a crash on I43 northbound near DeWitt in Holland shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a northbound vehicle left the travel lanes and struck the guardrail face, officials say. The driver was found dead.

No other cars were involved and the incident was witnessed.

Northbound traffic on I43 was being diverted off at State Highway 32 in Cedar Grove. It reopened around 4 p.m.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Grove Fire Department, Cedar Grove First Responders, Orange Cross Ambulance, and the Sheboygan County Highway Department responded to the incident.

