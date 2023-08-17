Driver crashes into school playground fence near Layton and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A driver crashed into a school playground fence near Layton and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Milwaukee police are yet to release any details about what happened.

TMJ4 News crews talked to bystanders who say they saw someone going the wrong way on Layton while being chased by officers.

There is no word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

