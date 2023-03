CUDAHY, Wis. — A driver crashed into a Cudahy business near Packard and Squire Wednesday afternoon.

TMJ4 responded to the scene and found severe damage to the building.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

We have reached out to Cudahy police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

