Driver charged in terrifying triathlon incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — New dashcam footage shows a driver in Madison crash through barricades during last month's Ironman triathlon.

Video shows him ignoring a police officer's commands as participants and bystanders scramble to safety. Police say at one point, the driver hit speeds of 50 miles an hour.

The terrifying scene brought back memories of what happened in Waukesha nearly two years ago.

"The majority of witnesses and victims in this case stated that they were afraid for their lives," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Jackie Frank said. "They were afraid they were becoming part of another incident similar to the Waukesha Christmas Parade."

Incredibly, no one was hurt.

The 23-year-old driver, Devinn Taufner, told police he "just wanted to go home." He is charged with recklessly endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon.

