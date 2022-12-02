Driver charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run after Sheboygan Holiday Parade

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan man has been charged after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident while crossing the street following the Sheboygan Holiday Parade.

20-year-old Jordan Hernandez of Sheboygan is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death. The victim was identified as 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade

Sheboygan police responded to North 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a report of a hit-and-run. When officers arrived, they found Rozanski in the street with significant head trauma, according to a criminal complaint. Rozanski was transported to the hospital and later flighted to Theda Clark with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries at 2:44 a.m.

A witness told police that he stopped at the intersection and waved for Rozanski to cross the street. The complaint says as Rozanski was crossing, the witness observed a car coming and it didn't appear to be stopping. The witness honked his horn to get the other driver's attention, but the driver failed to stop and struck Rozanski. The witness says the driver then fled the scene at an accelerated speed.

According to the complaint, the crosswalk at the scene was marked with distinct white lines and there were two streetlights at the intersection, as well as lights from surrounding homes and parking lots. Surveillance video obtained from the City Hall showed the driver striking Rozanski and then fleeing.

Around midnight on Nov. 28, the fleeing vehicle was located at an apartment complex near Terrace View Drive and Bollman Drive with several damages.

According to the complaint, Hernandez told an officer he was "scared" and did not know what to do or who to call and that the "person appeared out of nowhere." Hernandez said he was traveling 25 miles per hour and admitted he had "bad rear brakes," the complaint says. He allegedly further said that when he saw Rozanski, he swerved to the left to avoid hitting the victim but was afraid he would hit a nearby vehicle.

The complaint says Hernandez said he "knew he should have stopped to check on" Rozanski and wished he would have done so, and that he was sorry for what happened. Hernandez obtained his driver's license in October.

If convicted, Hernandez faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. He appeared in Sheboygan County court on Thursday for his initial appearance and a cash bond of $35,000 was signed. Hernandez returns to court Monday for a status conference and Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip