Driver charged for deadly bus crash near 35th & Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged for a deadly crash into a county bus.

According to prosecutors, Danny Romero was speeding on April 20 before slamming into the side of a bus at 35th and Wisconsin.

His passenger Michael Captain, 31 was killed. Another passenger in the SUV was critically hurt.

TMJ4 News Michael Captain, the passenger killed after a car crash involving an MCTS bus.

7 people on the bus were also treated for injuries. Investigators said the car was stolen, and Romero never had a valid driver's license.

