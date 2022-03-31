Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver arrested for 6th OWI after crashing into Greenfield home

New photos show a car crash into a home in Greenfield Sunday morning. The driver was booked for his sixth operating while intoxicated (OWI).
Image from iOS (19).jpg
Posted at 10:36 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 23:36:51-04

GREENFIELD, Wisc. — New photos show a car crash into a home in Greenfield Sunday morning.

The driver was booked for his sixth operating while intoxicated (OWI).

Neighbors say it could have been much worse.

"It is scary, it's a scary event to happen," Martin Hernandez said. "Especially since I have six kids, and you know, we play in that yard religiously. We are always out there playing. It's a concern."

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, about every three hours a person is hurt or killed in an alcohol-related crash in the state.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule