Driver arrested for 6th OWI after crashing into Greenfield home

GREENFIELD, Wisc. — New photos show a car crash into a home in Greenfield Sunday morning.
The driver was booked for his sixth operating while intoxicated (OWI).
Neighbors say it could have been much worse.
"It is scary, it's a scary event to happen," Martin Hernandez said. "Especially since I have six kids, and you know, we play in that yard religiously. We are always out there playing. It's a concern."
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, about every three hours a person is hurt or killed in an alcohol-related crash in the state.